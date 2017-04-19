Iron County Hunter Safety has set their class dates for 2017

IRON RIVER/CRYSTAL FALLS— Iron County Hunter Safety organizers have announced the spring classes schedule for this year.

For the Iron River area, classes will be held in the West Iron County School cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. on April 25, 27 and May 2, 4.

For the Crystal Falls area, classes will be held at the Forest Park School from 4-7 p.m. on May 2, 4 and 6.

The Hunter Safety Field Day for both areas will be held on May 6 at Camp Gibbs Recreation Area beginning at 8 a.m.

Classes are for anyone 10 years old and up and are completely free of charge. All classes are required for certification. Pre-registeristration is not required, just come to the class.

For questions on the West Iron County class, call Tony Dallavalle at 265-9306.

For questions on the Forest Park class, call Marvin Hill at 822-0013.