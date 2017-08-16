Glacial Gardners to hold fall plant sale, Aug. 26

FLORENCE, Wis.— Glacial Gardeners Master Gardener Association will hold its annual fall plant sale on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center Picnic Shelter on Central Avenue in Florence.

Master Gardener Volunteers will be digging perennials from their personal gardens to sell to the public while advising on digging, dividing and planting in the fall. Many plants have also been donated by a long-time area gardener who is downsizing. It’s not too late to put in or add to your perennial garden.

If looking for a particular plant, stop by and there’s a good chance you will find it at the plant sale. Perennials this year will include some miniatures for your rock or fairy garden. There will also be shrubs, herbs and houseplants. There will be an expanded garage sale area featuring hand tools, hoses, garden art and bird houses.

If you have questions on diseases or insects in your garden, bring samples in a sealed plastic bag.

Money raised at the fall plant sale will help to fund The Inga Fleming Memorial Scholarships for students from Florence and northwest Marinette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Iron and Dickinson counties in Michigan.

Funds also support other community projects such as the gardens adjacent to the Community Center and area school gardening-related programs. Glacial Gardeners work under the guidance of UW-Extension to bring university-based horticultural research to the public. The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Natural Resource Center in Florence.

The public is welcome to join and need not be Master Gardeners. Questions about meetings or horticulture can be sent to glacial.gardeners@gmail.com.