Fundraiser underway for Phelps-Conover trails

PHELPS, Wis.— With the Conover-Phelps Trail only 2.2 miles shy of connecting downtown Conover and Phelps, a $15,000 challenge fund has been formed to kick off fundraising to complete the biking and walking trail as rapidly as possible.

Because of the matching fund, all contributions made to the trail before Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Several Phelps and Conover property owners and the Great Headwaters Trails (GHT) board of directors contributed to create the fund.

“We’re very serious about wanting to have a complete 11-mile trail between the two towns as soon as possible. The sooner we have the funding in place the sooner we can build the final section,” said one GHT board member, Rollie Alger, who is the trail project manager for both GHT and the Town of Phelps.

This past summer the trail was extended by 5.5 miles and is currently 9 miles long.

That 9-mile trail starts in Conover’s Community Park and in downtown Conover, and follows abandoned railroad grade north of Cty. K and then east.

It includes two bridges. One crosses Pioneer Creek near Hwy. 45 and the other crosses Muskrat Creek in the middle of a classic Northwoods wetlands area. The trail continues east from there, winding through woodlands east of Muskrat Creek Road and ending at Song Hill Lane and Country Road K in Phelps. That temporary terminus is just 2.2 miles north and west of downtown Phelps.

