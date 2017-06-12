Final decision made to implement the East Iron-Phelps OHV Connector Project

IRONWOOD—Anthony R. Holland, district ranger for the Watersmeet/Iron River - Bessemer Ranger districts, had made a final decision to implement the East Iron-Phelps OHV Connector Project on June 26.

This project will change the motorized access designation on 22 miles of road. The project is specific to Forest Roads 3110, 3210, 3270 and 3920 within Iron and Gogebic counties.

The roads will be open to all motorized vehicle access (off-highway vehicles in addition to the existing access for cars and trucks).

Access on Forest Roads 3110, 3270 and 3920 is now available. The current 2017 Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) has not been modified to reflect this change.

