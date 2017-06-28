Feeding the birds led to feeding the bears

A few weeks back, Andy Passamani of Bates had visitors at his home. One black bear found bird seed hanging from a feeder on a tree while another made its way to a deck-side feeder. It then headed for the screen door hoping for more. When it saw Passamani getting ready to take a photo it woofed and bounced, and then left the yard. One of the bears had signs of a DNR tag on its ear. The birds are no longer getting fed here, and neither are the bears. (submitted photos)