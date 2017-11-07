DNR to temporarily close boat launch in Iron County

CRYSTAL FALLS — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will temporarily close the Indian Lake boating access site in Iron County, beginning July 17, for installation of a new concrete boat ramp.

Indian Lake is in southern Iron County, southwest of Crystal Falls, off County Road 424 and Pentoga Trail.

“A DNR Parks and Recreation Division construction crew will accomplish the work and it is anticipated the project will be completed by Friday, July 21,” said Zachary Bishop, unit supervisor at the Escanaba DNR field office. “The site will reopen upon completion of the project.”

Indian Lake has no alternate boat launches. This roughly $10,000 project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax, which is used for the construction, operation and maintenance of recreational boating facilities, harbors and inland waterways.

For more information or updates about this project, contact Zachary Bishop, unit supervisor at the Escanaba DNR field office, at 906-786-2351.

For more information on boating in Michigan, visit the DNR’s website at www.michigan.gov/boating.