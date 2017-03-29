DNR awards $100,000 in U.P. deer habitat improvement grants

LANSING—The DNR has awarded a total of $100,000 in deer habitat improvement grants in the Upper Peninsula. The funds will be allocated to 11 grant award recipients.

The Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative is a competitive grant program designed to enhance deer habitat on non-state-managed lands in the U.P.

“This year’s grants are for excellent projects designed to address local and regional deer habitat needs,” said Bill Scullon, grant program administrator and DNR field operations manager from the Norway Field Office.

“Many of the projects funded in this latest grant cycle focus on improving long-term cover in deer wintering complexes (deer yards) and improving foraging opportunities for deer going into and coming out of stressful winter conditions.”

Projects have been approved for partnering organizations in Iron, Gogebic, Dickinson, Schoolcraft, Menominee, Iron, Ontonagon, Chippewa, Luce, Mackinac, Baraga, Marquette and Delta counties.

The grant proposal recipients selected for 2017 are:

-U.P. Whitetails Inc. - $6,829

-Ontonagon County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited $8,000

-Dickinson Conservation District - $12,000

-Gogebic Conservation District - $5,811

-Camp Debby LLC. - $10,000

-Sustainable Resources/ Forest Park School District - $5,360

