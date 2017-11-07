DNR’s Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet in Menominee County

MARQUETTE—The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on this past winter’s moose survey results, antler point restrictions, and updates on trails and western U.P. state parks when the group meets Wednesday, July 19, in Harris.

“This session will also feature updates on chronic wasting disease, and the work of the U.P. Habitat Workgroup,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “The council meetings consistently offer information important to those interested in DNR activities in the region and give members of the public a voice in those issues.”

The council meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT (6:30-8:30 p.m. EDT) in the Wolf Conference Room at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris.

