Date change announced for ‘Float the Paint’

IRON RIVER— The Iron County Watershed Coalition (ICWC) is sponsoring another in a series of events for its Watershed Awareness campaign. “Float the Paint” is an invitation to get out on the water and have fun in the summer sun, putting canoes and kayaks into the Paint River at the Bates-Amasa bridge and taking out at the Paint River Landing for music and food at the outdoor pavilion overlooking the river.

The day of the event will be Saturday, Aug. 26, a change from the Aug. 19 date that was in earlier announcements.

Canoeists and kayakers should plan on a four-hour float between the bridge and the Paint River Landing, unless they choose to participate in a race for the finish line.

Start time for being at the Bates-Amasa bridge will be 11 a.m. to drop off equipment and shuttle vehicles to the Paint River Landing.

Canoes and kayaks should be in the river by noon. Those choosing to race will be the first to launch. The other more leisurely floaters will appreciate the calm waters on this stretch of the Paint River, while they enjoy the view and the wildlife along the way.

Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register at www.ironcountywatershedcoalition.org, or find the ICWC table at the Iron County Fair, Aug. 10-12, for more information and to sign up.

Although personal equipment is encouraged, canoes and kayaks may also be rented by contacting Peddlers and Paddlers, adjacent from KFC in Iron River, or at the Paint River Landing near Crystal Falls. The public is invited to be at the Paint River Landing to join the paddlers as they come off the river, and enjoy the music and refreshments.

The Watershed Awareness campaign events are intended to develop a stewardship ethic supportive of projects that will ensure the highest quality waters, bolster the local economy and promote the environmental integrity of the Great Lakes basin for future generations, according to the ICWC.

There is no fee for participation in “Float the Paint.” The Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition has supported Watershed Awareness projects with a Community Conservation grant.

Those interested in becoming members and supporting the work of the ICWC are encouraged to go to www.ironcountywatershedcoaltion.org.