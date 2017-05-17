County discusses Indian Lake project, assessment discussed

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Board of Commissioners and the Iron County Building Authority recently came together for a public hearing regarding the Indian Lake special assessment district and bond for the Indian Lake water level project.

During the meeting, property owners from the district were given the opportunity to come forward and give the board notice of support or protest for the project and the assessed value of their properties.

Indian Lake Association President Dave Johnson addressed the board and those in attendance and said that even though it’s been a long process (it all started in 2009), the lake is currently up and the goal was to save the lake. He thanked the board for its persistence in the matter.

One property owner on Indian Lake came forward and stated that while he supported the project and was acting neutrally, he was opposed to the assessment.

The county’s legal advisor, Steve Tinti, said that with that opposition and the one opposition he received prior to the meeting, which was also regarding an updated assessment, he had only received two protests. The property owners have approximately 30 days to appeal.

The updated capital budget shows that the bond amount will be for $564,000, which covers project costs already paid by the county and lake association and outstanding bills as well.

