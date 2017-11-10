Celebrate the Northwoods by entering the Iron County Reporter’s “Autumn Outdoors Photo Contest”

Send photo contest entries to outdoors@ironcountyreporter.com and include name, address, phone number and email along with date and location where the photo was taken.

Storing up seeds: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken Sept. 19, near Sagola.

Autumn from above: Tim Waite of Iron River, taken Sept. 23, Taken with a drone from Forestview Drive in Stambaugh Township.

Last day of trout season: Tina St. John of Crystal Falls, taken Sept. 30, near Kenton.