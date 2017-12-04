Celebrate Earth Day with a ‘Walk in the Wilderness’

IRON RIVER—The Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition will sponsor an educational hike in the Sylvania Wilderness on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

This 2- to 5-mile hike on designated trails will be an opportunity for the public to interact and engage with wilderness.

The hikes will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sylvania Entrance Station, which is 3 1/2 miles west of Watersmeet on U.S. 2, then left at Thousand Island Lake Road, and four miles to the entrance road on the left. Hikes on the selected trails will take two to three hours. Refreshments will follow at the Watersmeet Town Hall after the hike.

Sylvania Wilderness Area is an 18,327-acre wilderness tract located in Gogebic County. Earth Day in the Sylvania Wilderness offers an occasion to enjoy and appreciate biodiversity, surrounded by mature mixed hardwoods, pine and cedar and clean non-motorized lakes.

The coalition will take the concept of an “environmental teach-in” outdoors, providing a hike in a healthy ecosystem - an experience that can inform and guide stewardship practices for a sustainable and livable Earth going forward.

Pre-registration is appreciated. Call 906-201-1949 or email upec@upenvironment.org. More information on the hike and scheduling is available at www.upenvironment.org.