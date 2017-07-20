C 4-H enjoys Exploration Days at MSU

IRON COUNTY—The Iron County 4-H recently returned after spending three days at the 2017 Exploration Days held on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing.

One of the group’s leaders, Deb Divoky, reported:

“The trip was great and the Iron County youth were fabulous. We left on Monday and stopped in Muskegon. On Tuesday, we spent the rainy day at Michigan Adventure and at the shopping mall in East Lansing. Registered for Exploration Days and settled into our respective dorms. We met together with Dickinson, Ontonagon, Houghton and Gogebic counties to review our assignments for registration the following morning. Since the counties in the U.P. get on campus on Tuesday night, we work the registration of all of the youth and adults coming to Exploration Days. We receive a stipend for our work which helps pay for our expenses. Wednesday afternoon was spent in the classes that we wanted to attend. Many of our youth went to see the Detroit circus which performed on campus Wednesday night. Thursday morning, we finished with our Wednesday afternoon class, Thursday afternoon was spent in another class of our choosing. Then a big dance on Thursday night under a tent and in the rain. Friday morning back to our class from Thursday afternoon and then homeward bound.

“It’s really hard to describe this great opportunity it’s better to do it in real life. Our youth again want to thank everyone who helped make this trip possible. This is a trip of a lifetime. And yes, Iron County is already making plans for next year.”