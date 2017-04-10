Black bears and humans: What you should know

Researchers working on the Upper Peninsula predator-prey study examine a bear cub found in a den with its mother and two siblings in February 2017 in Houghton County. (Michigan DNR photo)

By Kevin Swanson and John Pepin, Michigan DNR

MARQUETTE—For many people, the opportunity to see a Michigan black bear in the wild is an amazing experience.

Black bears are Michigan’s only bear species. These animals prefer large hardwood or pine forests, intermixed with wetlands, and they can be colored black, brown or cinnamon.

Males live in areas that can be larger than 100 square miles, while females — which give birth to an average of two to three cubs every other winter — stay in smaller areas ranging from 10 to 20 square miles. Adult female black bears typically weigh 100 to 250 pounds.

Bears have sharp claws on their padded feet, used for climbing trees and searching for food, like tearing open rotted stumps and trees for insects.

Many wildlife watchers have a natural curiosity about bears, and the chance to see bears from a safe distance, especially when a sow is accompanied by cubs, often produces moments most people don’t soon forget.

Anglers, campers, hikers and others enjoying the outdoors in Michigan may also encounter a black bear.

Typically, bears will run or walk away from humans if they become aware of their presence.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.