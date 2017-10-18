Home

Big Sand Lake gets walleyes

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 08:47 Ironcounty1

In an effort to make Big Sand Lake a better fishery, the Big Sand Lake Association and the Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa tribe worked together stocking 2,750 walleyes in the Phelps, Wis. lake. The fish were distributed around the lake with help from association members.  The walleyes were purchased from the Mole Lake hatchery through donations from association members along with a generous donation from the Big Sand Lake Club.   Ken Musial, association member, said, “Mike Preul, the director of fisheries for Mole Lake, has been a tremendous help working with the association toward the betterment of Big Sand Lake.”  (submitted photos)

