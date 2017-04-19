Home

Big 4+ Sportsman’s Club annual spring trap shoot set

Wed, 04/19/2017

LONG LAKE, Wis.—The Big 4+ Sportsman’s Club will hold its annual spring trap shoot on Saturday, April 22, at its clubhouse on Settlement Road in Long Lake.    
    There will be two events - a 50-Bird Lewis shoot and a meat shoot. Both events begin at 8 a.m. Those shooting the 50-Bird shoot must be registered by noon and will compete for cash prizes.
    Those shooting the meat shoot do not need to register and can arrive at any time during the day.
    Food and beverages will be available and the public is welcome.
    Contact JoAnne at 715-674-2020 or visit www.big4sportsmansclub.com for more information.

