Become a member of IC Lakes and Streams Partnership

CRYSTAL FALLS— Iron County Lakes and Streams Partnership (ICLSP) continues to grow in membership and invites others to join.

The Partnership is committed to preventing and controlling aquatic invasive species in Iron County lakes and streams and believes in finding success through cooperative community outreach, education and participation in numerous types of field projects.

In 2016, ICLSP members took part in about 40 different projects. Most were in the field and were related to aquatic invasive species prevention and control.

The organization is governed by a board of directors and holds monthly meetings to handle business, plan projects and exchange news.

All members are volunteers and the only qualification is to have an interest in lakes and streams and how they might be protected for generations to come.

Annual membership is free to businesses and other groups and $10 for individuals while children under 18 also participate for free.

Lakes currently enrolled in ICLSP are: Buck Lake, Camp Lake, Chicaugon Lake, Lake Ellen, Emily Lake, First Fortune, Second Fortune, Golden Lake, Hagerman Lake, Hannah Webb Lake, Iron Lake, Big Maggie Lake, Little Maggie Lake, West Maggie Lake, Lake Mary, Lake Ottawa, Perch Lake, Porter Lake, Robinson Lake, Stager Lake, Stanley Lake, Sunset Lake, Swan Lake and Winslow Lake.

For more information on membership, write or email Iron County Lakes and Streams Partnership, P.O. Box 194, Crystal Falls, MI 49920; iclsp@yahoo.com.