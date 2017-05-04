Bay West to host mushroom program

IRON MOUNTAIN—The Bay West LIFE group will host a program on edible mushrooms at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Carla Kramer will present an introduction to identification of edible wild mushrooms from spring to fall, including the habitat in which they may be found. The workshop also includes keys to identification of non-edible look-alike species and several toxic mushrooms to avoid.

A longtime lover of the outdoors, Kramer, who is from Iron Mountain, became interested in mushrooms and other wild edibles a few years ago and has since earned a Michigan wild mushroom “expert” certification.

Bay West LIFE (Learning Is ForEver) is a group of folks who believe in lifelong learning. The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Bay West College campus on North U.S. 2 in Iron Mountain.

There is no charge to attend any of the meetings and visitors are always welcome. Coffee and goodies are available for free.