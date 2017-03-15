Baumgartner takes first, fourth in World Championships

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain—Nick Baumgartner had quite a few days at the 2017 FIS Snowboard World Championships in Spain.

Baumgartner combined with United States teammate Hagen Kearney to win the men’s snowboard cross team championships on Monday, one day after he finished fourth in the individual finals.

Baumgartner had not commented on his team victory before press time, but did sound pleased with his result in the individual finals.

“Battled every single round and so pumped with a fourth-place finish at World Champs!” Baumgartner wrote on Facebook.

“Life is good and I am fortunate to do what I love. Thanks to everyone that supports me.”

With the result, Baumgartner currently stands 10th in the World Cup points standings.

The next FIS snowboard event is scheduled for March 26 in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.