Baumgartner overcomes early spill to finish third

LA MOLINA, Spain—Nick Baumgartner overcame an early crash to finish third in the FIS Snowboardcross World Cup event on March 5 in the La Molina Ski Resort in the Pyrenees Mountains in the northeastern portion of Spain.

Baumgartner raced back into contention after he and two other competitors – Lukas Pachner of Austria and Omar Visintin of Italy – got tangled up in the race that was held in foggy conditions.

“I knew that it would be a battle going on, especially as I’m not known for my starts,” Baumgartner said in a story posted on the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) website. “So I knew I would have to pull something out. So I went inside to make something happen and that turn just deteriorated. There was a big hole on the inside, and unfortunately, I went down.

“And then I saw the guys go down next to me, and they got tangled up but got up fast again. So I was just doing everything I can to get on that podium.”

Which he did, finishing behind winner and Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier of France and Pachner. Baumgartner earned 600 World Cup points and currently stands in 10th place in overall standings.

“Stoked to stand on the podium today!” Baumgartner wrote on Facebook.

The final World Cup event of the season will be held March 24-26 in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.