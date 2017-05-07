Audubon Society to meet July 10

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Chapter of the Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the Iron County Museum in Caspian.

Walt Summers of Quinnesec will present a program on Michigan’s prehistory - its people and geology. Summers is a retired district conservationist for the USDA Soil Conservation Service. He presented a well-received program on the frogs of Michigan to the chapter in 2015.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.