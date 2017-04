CRYSTAL FALLS—The Lee Le Blanc Chapter of the Audubon Society will hold its first meeting of the season at 7 p.m. on May 8 at the Iron County Museum in Caspian.

The guest speaker will be Bette Premo of White Water Associates in Amasa, who will talk about what the public needs to know about water quality in Iron County.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.