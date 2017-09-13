4-H Sharpshooters finish season

CRYSTAL FALLS—For the Iron County 4-H Sharpshooters Club, the 2016-2017 year ended on Aug. 31.

“This has been a good year for our members and volunteers,” said Marvin Hill, club leader. “We started Sept. 1 in our range at the Iron River VFW Ottawa Post 3134, which graciously volunteered the use of their basement. Our meetings and practice sessions held bi-monthly were successful in grooming new shooters and fine-tuning our teams.

“We accomplished shooting all our competition postal match targets for the American Legion, NRA/VFW and the NRA/4-H with better than average scores.”

Then in November of 2016, an offer was presented to the Sharpshooters Club by Barbara Luck from Crystal Falls. A part of her store on Superior Avenue was going to become the Artemis Archery Range.

She asked if the Iron County Sharpshooters would like to use the archery range for an air rifle range, said Hill.

After numerous meetings with the Crystal Falls Planning Board and the City Council, the facility was granted an ordinance variance to build the range with some restrictions. In February, the Sharpshooters moved into a new home.

“It is a perfect facility for all our Iron County youth to enjoy. We have practice and cub meetings every Thursday from 3-5 p.m.,” Hill said.

The 4-H Sharpshooters competed in the 4-H Regional competition at the Sagola Sportsman’s Club and the Michigan State 4-H Shooting Sports Invitational in Centerline Range of Calhoun County, a three-day event in July. Club shooters won medals in both events of air rifle and .22 rifle.

“Our new year has started off successfully with several new members joining our club. All boys and girls 10-18 years old are welcome to visit the Artemis Archery Range to see what is available to them. We have bb guns for 10-12 youth, air pellet rifles for 12-14 youth and competition air rifles for 15-18 youth. We also have .22 caliber single shot rifles, youth sizes and standard size. All equipment needed to shoot is supplied by the club.

“The Iron County Sharpshooter Club would not exist without the super support of our Iron County residents, businesses and fundraisers.”

For more information or to join the club, call Hill at 906-822-0013.