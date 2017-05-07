4-H Sharp Shooter compete in Sagola

CRYSTAL FALLS— Members of the Iron County 4-H Sharp Shooters participated in the annual 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament at the Sagola Sportsmen’s Club on June 10.

Medal winners from Iron County during the tournament were, by division:

Individual bb-gun beginner division: Brennon Gursky (second place), Tatum Clark (third place), Jayden Hoffman (sixth place)

Individual .22 rifle senior division: Caitlyn Bloomburg (first place), Brittany Cunningham (fourth place)

Team .22 Rifle: team took third place

Individual air rifle senior division: Joshua Sandy (second place), Caitlyn Bloomburg (third place), Mindy McKinnon (fourth place)

Team air rifle senior division: team took first place, members include Caitlyn Bloomburg, Joshua Sandy, Mindy McKinnon, Jared Grabowski and Brittany Cunningham.

The Iron County 4-H Sharp Shooters meet at Charlie’s Emporium in downtown Crystal Falls at the indoor range. The club meets every Thursday at 3-5 p.m. for practice. New members are welcome and can call Marvin Hill, leader/coach, at 822-0013 for more information.

The archery range at Charlie’s Emporium is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. when the Sharp Shooters are holding their practice. For more information on the archery range, call 913-433-8858.­­­