Windsor Christmas concert slated for Dec. 16

IRON RIVER—The Windsor Center will present a spectacular lineup for its annual Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

Newcomers One Voice and Nancy Cheney join Erika Lindwall and Abby Miller, Catherine Novak, Hicks with Picks, The Outer Edge, Jim Dettlaff, Dennis Phillips, Jeff Dohl with Georgie and Zach, and Paul and Sarah Peterson.

Shirley DeRoche will perform Christmas favorites prior to the show.

Sponsors for the evening are Grace Covenant Church and Linda Lindberg on behalf of the Iron/Baraga Conservation District.

There is no admission fee for this event; donations are welcome.

“The Friends of the Windsor Center would like to thank the performers who donate their time and talent, and the community that supports live, local music for another great Open Mic season,” George Peterson said.