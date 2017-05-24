WIDL summer reading club begins in June

IRON RIVER—The West Iron District Library is once again offering its summer reading club during June, July and August.

Bonnie Wilgreen will lead a discussion of a different novel each month. Each discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the J. Patrick White conference room.

On Thursday, June 22, the novel under discussion will be “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. Wright tells the story of Ki Lim and Sang Ly, who survive by scavenging the largest waste dump in Cambodia. Their lives are complicated by a sick child and an unpleasant woman known as the “rent collector” who demands money from them each month. Sang Ly learns a secret about the woman, however, which changes their relationship and leads to many surprises.

The Thursday, July 20, discussion will focus on Judy Blume’s novel “In the Unlikely Event.” Known for her young-adult literature, Blume wrote this story for adults. The setting is 1950’s Elizabeth, N.J., where Blume herself grew up. The author presents a unique cast of characters whose stories unfold amidst actual events of Blume’s life, when a series of airplanes fell from the sky in a short period of time.

The final meeting takes place on Thursday, Aug. 24, when the book under discussion will be the classic “Animal Farm” by George Orwell. Though simple in its storytelling style, the novel, written in 1945, uses animals to tell the story of Czar Nicholas II and those who overthrew him. Orwell addresses the truths about how dictators take over and control their subjects.

The public is invited to attend any or all discussions. Multiple copies of each novel are available to check out at the library front desk. For more information, contact the library at 265-2831.