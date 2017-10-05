WIC Building Trades to hold open house May 19

IRON RIVER—The West Iron County Building Trades students, along with instructor Jeff Swenski, invite the public to an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19

The home, located at 290 Old Beechwood Road in Iron River, is a 2,200-square foot modified ranch with a full finished basement and a two-car, pass-through garage. The total living space is just under 4,400 square feet and includes four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a finished basement. It has large rooms and a variety of custom features such as custom tile showers, a stone fireplace and a large custom bar area for entertaining.

The home is owned by Roman and Heather Alexa.

“The students have been working diligently in order to be ready for the open house,” Swenski said. “Come check out the great work of our students.”

Directions to the house are as follows: approximately 3 miles west of Iron River on U.S. 2. Turn left onto Old Beechwood Road. The house is a one mile down Old Beechwood Road on right side (park on the road). There will be signs along the way to assist with the drive.

“The West Iron County High School’s Building Trades Open House is your opportunity to see the advanced level of learning and skills that we at West Iron are pleased to offer our students,” Swenski said. “Please take the time to attend, enjoy some refreshments, and show our students that we are all very proud of their accomplishments.”

For more information, contact Swenski at 906-364-0084 or jswen-ski@westiron.org