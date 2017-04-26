West End Players to present ‘Oliver!’

IRON RIVER—The West End Players will present five performances of their 2017 spring musical Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” the next two weekends.

The musical, which is being directed by Jason Mattson of Iron River, will be performed at both the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls and the Windsor Center in Iron River.

The two performances at the Crystal Theatre will be on Friday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.

The Windsor Center performances will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and free for children under age 3. There is a family rate for five or more from the same family for $35. Tickets can be purchased at the doors, the Iron County Chamber of Commerce or Ben Franklin in Crystal Falls.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), “Oliver!” is one of the most beloved musicals, vividly bringing to life Charles Dickens’ timeless characters with its ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more.

“Please be aware that as the musical is based on one of the darker Dickens novels, thematic elements will be present such as a shot from a stage prop gun, as well as depictions of domestic violence and the mistreatment of children common to the era it was written in,” said James Swanson, president of the West End Players.