West End Players to present ‘High School Musical JR’ Dec. 8-10

IRON RIVER—The West End Players will present “High School Musical JR.” Dec. 8-10 at the Windsor Center.

The Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday, Dec. 10, performance will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 (family rate, five or more from the same family - $35, children 3 and under free). Tickets will be available at the door.

The show is directed by Traci Howell and features middle and high school age children.

Cast members include: Matthew McPherson (Troy Bolton); Kate Peterson (Gabriella Montez); Addy Howell (Sharpay Evans); Scott Peterson (Ryan Evans); Sydney Timbrook (Chad); Marly Mattson, McKenna Kegley, Taylor Clark, Sam Herman, Lilianna Micola, Eliana Holroyd, Avery Bociek, Ella Gasperich, Jenna Gray, Audrey Franz, Ella Moser, Jalyn Mattson, Ariella Stafford, Ellie Ayers, Jennifer Willobee, Elizabeth Grifka, Julia Gray, Skylar White, Kaitlynn Mathison, Samara Harper and Ashley Binkley.

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on the stage in Disney’s High School Musical JR. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike.

“From the very first practice, all of the cast have enjoyed not only the musical numbers but also relating to one another,” said Sari Jacobson, co-director and choreographer, “which goes hand-in-hand with this particular production.”

This marks the West End Players 19th production which have included, Elf JR, Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma and most recently Oliver! They plan on continuing these local performances and keeping the arts in the community.

“All of our production team are volunteers, however it’s the audience and community that make theses shows possible,” said Jacobson.