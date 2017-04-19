West End Players to perform ‘Oliver’

IRON RIVER—The West End Players’ performance of the musical “Oliver!” will be held on multiple dates at the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls and the Windsor Center in Iron River.

The musical will be performed at the Crystal Theatre on Friday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m., and at the Windsor Center on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.

The Lionel Bart musical will be directed by Jason Mattson of Iron River.