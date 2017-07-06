Wesseln wins Young American Patriotic Art Award

CRYSTAL FALLS—Lily Wesseln, a junior at Forest Park High School, was chosen at the local winner of the Young American Patriotic Art Participation Award by the Tufts-Rondon VFW Post 2891 Auxiliary.

The program affords talented high-school students to be publicly applauded and recognized for their efforts in creating their depiction of patriotism in its boldest setting. Art was created this past school year.

There are strict entry guidelines, and each entrant needs to be aware of them before participation.

These guidelines are available on the National Website at www.vfwauxiliary.org under “Scholarships.” The deadline for entry was March 31.

In addition to the artwork, a short essay of 150 words or less must accompany the artwork describing their art work.

Wesseln wrote the following;

“When I think of patriotism, I immediately think of soldiers who gave their lives in order for me to enjoy the freedom and privileges I do. I feel as if the greatest struggle these soldiers go through is leaving the people they love behind and missing out on so many important moments back at home. This is why I drew the picture I did. I believe that my project symbolizes the greatest form of patriotism, giving up all of the moments with spouses and children for months at a time, not knowing when you will see them next. I drew the flag in color to show how soldiers put their country before all. For this reason, and many others, I have a strong respect and gratitude towards all of those people who fight for my freedom every day, I hope that when any veteran or soldier currently serving sees this project, they know that this is my way of thanking them for their sacrifice,”

The Auxiliary thanked all the students that participated, Forest Park art teacher Jennifer Vollenweider and the volunteers that helped to judge the artwork.

Wesseln’s work was forwarded to state department for judging.

The annual contest began in 1979 and recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth. More than 3,400 students submitted entries and a total of $21,000 in national scholarships was awarded to eight students in 2016.

This contest is open to all students in grades 9-12. Entries for the 2017-18 school year are due at Tufts-Rondon VFW Post 2891 Auxiliary by March 31, 2018.