Volunteers needed for community clean-up project

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Watershed Coalition and the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance are partnering to organize a community clean-up effort May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Iron River. Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the Iron River, the Apple Blossom Trail and the ORV trail. The “We Care” effort is supported by the cities of Iron River and Caspian.

Organizers say there are jobs for everyone, young and old.

“If you don’t feel like you can wade in the river, don’t worry there are plenty of beautiful miles of trail that need to be cleaned up,” Chris Kent said.

Workers are to report to the Chamber office and Klint Stafford Memorial RV Park by 9 a.m. on May 20. Volunteers can choose the job they feel comfortable working on, whether it is river or trail clean-up. Everyone will be assigned a team. Volunteers willing to work in or along the river should wear boots or waders. All volunteers should wear long sleeve shirts or jackets, long pants and gloves.

Coffee and donuts provided by Aspirus Iron River will be available with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Lunch sponsored by CoVantage Credit Union will be provided for all volunteers at Nanaimo Park or in case of inclement weather at Intermissions at Angeli’s Foods.

Trash will be collected at central points. Those who can furnish a side-by-side with box or a four-wheeler with a trailer to transport trash are asked to email bruleridge@gmail.com.