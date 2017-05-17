Vets Tribute Ride to stop at Post 21

IRON RIVER—About 400 motorcycle riders will be converging on Iron River at about noon on Saturday, May 27. Organizers hope they will get a big welcome.

It is part of the annual Veterans Tribute Ride, a fundraiser for veterans’ organizations and veterans in Dickinson and Iron counties and northern Wisconsin. The cyclists will be heading for the Reino American Legion Post on Washington Avenue, where they will be getting lunch.

As they approach and travel up Stambaugh Hill, organizers ask the community to turn out and welcome them to town. The ride, now in its 13th year, starts at Riverside Auto in Iron Mountain, with registration from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The route and more information can be found at www.veterantributeride2017.com.

The Tribute Ride ends at the Northern Lites in Florence, where pulled pork sandwiches, spaghetti and chicken dinner will be provided to the riders. An auction of gift certificates, tools and many other valuable items donated to the Veteran Tribute Ride will be conducted at that time.

The public is invited to take part in the auction. For more information, call Mitch Leinen at 906-396-8150 or visit the website.