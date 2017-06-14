Third annual Relay For Life scheduled for June 24

IRON RIVER—The third annual Relay For Life of Iron County will be held Saturday, June 24, beginning at noon.

This year, there will be a new feature at the Survivors’ Tent. Organizers will have two survivor recognition gifts available. Any survivor who registers at the tent is eligible to enter the drawing for these items. All that’s needed is name and phone number on a piece of paper to be dropped in the box.

Two names will be drawn from the entries and awarded one of the following: Relay quilt created by Sandy Wolf/Marge Anderson (quilted by Front Porch Quilters) or framed cancer ribbon cross-stitch created by Sandy Wolf.

“’Relay’ is a great way to remember those who are no longer with us, and also to fight to prevent others from being affected by these diseases,” said Kathy Holm.

“Come and join us for a great day of fun, camaraderie and strength in the fight against cancer.”