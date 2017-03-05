Third annual Relay for Life Fish Boil set for May 13

AMASA—The third annual Relay for Life Fish Boil fundraiser will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Horseshoe Bar in Amasa.

The menu will include the Horseshoe’s famous fish boil platter, smoked chicken, pulled pork and many sides, as well as a dessert table. The cost is $10 per person in advance and $12 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at The Tall Pines in Amasa, the Horseshoe Bar and Co-Vantage Credit Union. There will be raffles with many prizes and 50/50 drawings throughout the day.

The Iron County blues band, “The Sons of Legend,” is teaming up again this year to help fight cancer.

“They will rock the Horseshoe directly following the meal,” said Ginger Davis of Iron County Relay for Life. “If you haven’t yet heard this amazing band, you need to put it on your calendar these year. They are a must see.”

All the profits go to Iron County Relay for Life. The Relay is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“The Iron County Community has been hit very hard by this vicious disease recently and we need to join together and fight back,” Davis said. “Our families, friends and neighbors need us to step up, support them and let them know they are not alone in this battle.”

In 2016, the Fish Boil raised $2,900 “with the help of the generous and caring people in our Northwoods community. The event coordinators are thankful to all of you who have participated in the past and are looking forward to seeing you again this year. Help them spread the word about this fun, delicious and worthwhile event.”

For more information or to donate, call 906-284-9425.