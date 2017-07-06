St. Agnes/St. Cecilia Vacation Catholic School set for June 19-23

IRON RIVER—Vacation Catholic School for St. Agnes/St. Cecilia Parishes will be held June 19-23. The school will run from 7:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade.

The day will begin with Holy Mass at 8 a.m. for middle, high school and university students. Breakfast and a snack will be provided daily. A Wednesday evening session with pizza will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

During the week, the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist from Ann Arbor, will spend time with the students in a relaxed environment. That time will include games and nature walks to teach the students about God and faith in the sisters’ own special way.

Any older students wishing to assist the sisters are encouraged and welcome.

Registration forms are available at the St. Agnes Church office or at St. Agnes or St. Cecilia Parishes. For more information, call the Parish office at 265-4557 or Jean at 906-284-3136.