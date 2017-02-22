Spaghetti fundraiser for WIC Business Club slated

IRON RIVER—A spaghetti dinner fundraiser in support of the West Iron County Business Club will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Grace Covenant Church.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and under.

The spaghetti menu will also include Alice’s breadsticks and onion bread, salad and homemade baked goods.

Also featured will be an auction of Kevin Zini wildlife photos (pictures on view at www.westiron.org), a bake sale and raffle baskets.