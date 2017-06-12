Spaghetti dinner fundraiser set at West Iron Fire Hall

IRON RIVER—A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help two local students participate in a medical brigade to Ghana will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the West Iron County Fire Hall.

Current Central Michigan students Kelsi Hendrickson, a Forest Park graduate, and Alexis Vicenzi, a West Iron County graduate, will host the fundraiser. Hendrickson and Vicenzi are involved in the nonprofit organization “Global Brigades” and through this organization, the pair have an opportunity to serve those in need by providing medical and dental attention to Ghanaian community members.

The menu will consist of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad with a bake sale and more. Cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children and students. Children under 3 eat for free.

The public is asked to join the students for dinner and good company, while raising funds for a great cause.

Personal donations can be made to Hendrickson at 413 N. Sixth St., Crystal Falls, MI 49920 and Vicenzi at 135 N. Fourth Ave., Iron River, MI 49935.