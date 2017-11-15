Rodeo raffle tickets for sale

IRON RIVER— The U.P. Championship Rodeo has announced that it’s selling 2018 Limited Edition Rodeo raffle tickets.

There are more than 60 fabulous prizes up for grabs. Top prize is a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler, followed by $1,000, and $750. The drawing will be held on July 14, 2018 at the 7 p.m. performance of the rodeo in Iron River.

Tickets can be purchased from any of the committee members: (president/treasurer Bernadette Coates, (secretary) Kris DuFresne, Kelsie Christensen, Brenda Davis, Rod Dood, Bob Gallup and Sari Jacobson, or at the IC Economic Chamber Alliance located at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park. Tickets can also be purchased at uprodeo.com.

The rodeo also announced that the 51st annual U.P. Championship Rodeo will be held July 13 and 14, 2018.

“The committee is working diligently to plan the 2018 rodeo and looks forward to having another fun-filled weekend for everyone of all ages to enjoy,” DuFresne said.