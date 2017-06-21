Relay for Life returns June 24

IRON RIVER—With two successful Relay for Life events behind them, organizers of the Iron County event are heading into their third Relay with continuing enthusiasm and purpose.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Nelson Field, beginning at noon before concluding at midnight. The opening ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m., while the survivors’ ceremony starts at 3. Vicki West is the survivor speaker, and Emily Hendricks will be the caregiver speaker.

“We want to make sure to give a very special invitation to cancer survivors and even someone going through it right now, going through treatments,” committee organizer Chris Shamion said. “It’s our desire to celebrate cancer survivors and to encourage those people who might be struggling right now, along with thinking about those who are dear and precious to us that are not survivors.”

The Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser. Cancer survivors, their friends, family and caregivers as well as the general public are invited to walk around the track at Nelson Field in awareness of those who have suffered with the disease in the past and present and to support efforts to find a cure.

Relay for Life started in 1985 to raise money and awareness for cancer research. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 3,500 Relay for Life events are held around the country each year. Funds raised through Relay events go the American Cancer Society to support its programs to help cancer patients and their caregivers.

This year’s event in Iron County will include live music

by local group Kyndrid Acoustics, beginning at 3:30. The lighting of the Luminaries—to remember those lost to cancer, as well as to celebrate survivors and to show those affected that they do not stand alone—will begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

“That luminary walk is a very special time,” Shamion said.

The Iron County Relay for Life was organized in 2015 through the efforts of several community residents whose lives have been affected by the disease. Teams of friends, family and co-workers join to raise money leading up to the event and then have a “campsite” or “booth” at the event, where they also raise money with games or by selling food or crafts.

There will also be concessions throughout the day. Additionally, the event will feature a bouncy house and a dunk tank, along with games and face-painting.

New this year will be a grill-off, running from noon to 3 p.m., with several local grill enthusiasts participating.

Also this year, a quilt and a framed cancer ribbon cross-stitch will be raffled off. Any survivor who registers at the Survivors’ Tent is eligible to enter the drawing for these items.

Anyone interested in showing their support is reminded that they can attend and then come back if they desire to leave for a time.

“You can come and go,” Shamion said. “And it is not competitive. You do not have to run, as ‘relay’ sometimes indicates running. Come and walk the field and join with others in celebration of something positive you can offer.”

There will also be seven fun-themed laps including: a decorated bra lap for breast cancer awareness, a hat lap, a wear-orange lap, a dress-like-a-Yooper lap, a birthday hap, a polka lap and a light-it-up lap.

Shamion said that community response has remained strong.

“The response has been heartwarming. (And) we have been absolutely delighted by the number of businesses that have wanted to participate.”

Anyone interested in participating can find more information on the Relay for Life Iron County Facebook page or sign up at relayforlife.com or by calling Shamion at 906-367-9305, Ginger Davis at 906-284-9425, or Kristen Burrell at 269-967-8052.

“It’s just all going to be a good time,” Shamion said.