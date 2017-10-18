Reino Post 21 to hold ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony Dec. 16

IRON RIVER—The American Legion Reino Post 21 will hold a Wreaths Across American ceremony beginning at noon on Dec. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Park in Iron River.

Following the ceremony, wreaths will be placed at the POW/MIA flag and each service flag at Veterans Memorial park and a wreath placed at the four Iron River cemeteries.

The Post will receive seven wreaths for the ceremony.

“We have to purchase the other five wreathes,” said Bob Scholl. “Any donation to help cover the cost of the five wreaths would be greatly appreciated.”

Cost to purchase a wreath for a veterans’ grave (family or friend) will be $15. Provide name and phone number with a check made out to the American Legion Reino Post 21. Checks may be dropped off at the Post during normal business hours or mailed to: American Legion Reino Post 21, 212 Washington Ave., Iron River MI 49935.

Deadline for ordering a wreath is Nov. 6.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Reino Post.

For more information, contact Scholl at 815-991-0201.