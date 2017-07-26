Reimagined, revamped Humongous Fungus Festival set for Aug. 4-6

IRON RIVER—After a year lapse, the Humongous Fungus Festival will return Aug. 4-6 in Crystal Falls.

The event, now in its 26th year, will be organized by the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA. The weekend will feature a parade, street dance concert, softball tournament, city-wide rummage sales, Mr. Fungi “Beard”y Pageant, pancake breakfast and even more family friendly fun.

“This is such a unique and quirky event,” said Leeann Kirkpatrick, event coordinator and office manager for the ICECA, in a press release. “It’s an event that promotes community pride, supports local businesses and is just plain fun!”

Crystal Falls is home to one of the world’s largest, oldest, contiguous living organisms – an Armillaria gallica fungus (also known as a “honey mushroom” or “shoestring mushroom”). According to the Scientific American, this fungus weighed over 100 tons and was roughly 1,500 years old at the time of discovery in 1992, noted one of the researchers who discovered the fungus in the hardwood forests near Crystal Falls.

The Humongous Fungus Festival, celebrating this now famous fungus, gained national attention in the mid-1990’s and was even featured on “Late Night with David Letterman.” It has remained a popular event drawing large crowds and followers from around the nation every year.

Kirkpatrick indicated that this year’s event would have many of the classic crowd-pleasing elements the event is known for, and there will be some new events as well.

“We’ll have the parade, arts and crafts market, street dance and community-wide rummage sale, and we’re adding some more mushroom-themed programs throughout the weekend as well,” she said.

One of the new aspects of the Fungus Fest is a Mr. Fungi “Beard”y Pageant at the Historic Crystal Theatre where any current or former Iron County male resident, 18 years of older, can compete in contests of Yooper attire, comedic Q&A and talent show for the title of Mr. Fungi 2017. Those interested in participating can sign up by contacting that Chamber office. Proceeds will benefit the Crystal Theatre and the Fungus Fest.

This year’s street dance features acclaimed guitarist Brian Keith Wallen (www.bkwmusic.com/). Wallen took home second in the world for blues guitar in the 2015 International Blues Challenge, and is coming north from eastern Indiana for the event. The U.P. holds a special place in his heart, and his song “Crazy Beautiful World” from his 2016 album “Going Back Home” is an ode to the breathtaking beauty of the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring back this awesome event,” Kirkpatrick added. “We’re going to make it even more fun and funky than ever! Come to the festival to celebrate this unique, ancient lifeform and dance and eat your way through all things fungus!”

More information can be found at www.iron.org/fungusfest. Those interested in participating in the parade or pageant, volunteering or sponsoring the event can contact the ICECA at info@iron.org.