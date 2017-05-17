Red Tail Ring to perform at Windsor Center May 19

AMASA—The Iron County Watershed Coalition will present Red Tail Ring in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Windsor Center auditorium.

This special concert kicks off the Coalition’s 2017 Watershed Awareness Campaign that has scheduled events throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Educators at West Iron County and Forest Park schools are partnering with the Iron County Watershed Coalition to teach students about the value of restoring and preserving watersheds. Multi-media productions by area high school students will be the opening act for Red Tail Ring. The concert is “come as you are, pay what you can.”

Laurel Premo and Michael Beauchamp of Red Tail Ring create lush, intricate arrangements of original folk music and traditional ballads with banjo, fiddle, guitar and close harmonies.

The Michigan-based band is fresh off its fourth full-length studio release, “Fall Away Blues.”

Over seven years of touring, Red Tail Ring has performed its brand of acoustic roots music all over the United States and traveled overseas to play in Denmark, Germany and Sweden.