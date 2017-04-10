Quilters, crafters, artist featured at Fall Fest

CRYSTAL FALLS—Area quilters, crafters and artists will be showcased Saturday, Oct. 7, at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp’s Fall Fest, featuring a quilt and fine art auction.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a hearty buffet brunch served in the camp dining hall, a country market of home-baked breads and pies, and quilt viewing in the chapel/auditorium.

The quilt and fine art auction will begin at 11 a.m. Auction items include 60 juried quilts of various sizes, wall hangings, woodcraft, loomed rugs and artwork. A variety of other handcrafted items, including autumn and Christmas decorations, may be purchased separately or through a “draffle” format.

A group of dedicated quilters has met at Fortune Lake throughout the year to work on projects for the auction. Individual artists and quilting groups from across the U.P. and northeast Wisconsin also contributed their creations.

Lead organizer for the event, Vicki Baldini of Ishpeming, said, “In the 11 years I’ve been involved, I have never seen a more gorgeous and generous collection of donations. We are thankful for each contribution.”

This annual fundraiser benefits Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp, a camping and retreat facility owned by the 80 congregations of the Northern Great Lakes Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and several other Lutheran churches.