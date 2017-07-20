Paranormal program planned at Iron County Museum July 22

CASPIAN—The Iron County Historical Museum and Detroit Paranormal Expeditions (DPX) will offer a free paranormal presentation at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Iron County Historical Museum.

This presentation will reveal findings from a paranormal investigation conducted by DPX at Iron County Historical Museum earlier this year.

The presentation will feature unexplained audio captured during the investigation, personal accounts from those who investigated, an overview of the equipment used, a question-and-answer session and more.

The Iron County Historical Museum will serve refreshments following the event.

A paranormal investigation team from Detroit that has investigated numerous reportedly haunted locations throughout the Midwest and beyond, and DPX will also play several of its top evidence clips from other investigations during the presentation, including both unexplained audio and video.

The audience will be encouraged to ask questions and share its feedback with the members of DPX who are in attendance.

For more information on Iron County Historical Museum, visit ironcountyhistoricalmuseum.org. To learn more about DPX, visit detroitparanormalexpeditions.com.