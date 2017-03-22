Open Mic returns Windsor Center

IRON RIVER—The eighth year of Open Mic at the Windsor Center kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The West End Players will preview songs from their upcoming play “Oliver.” Also on the schedule are Mitch Miller, George and Patsy, Erika Lindwall and Kate Cillian, Charlie and Sherry Sandstrom, Jim Dettlaff and Larry Ketola with Dennis Phillips.

Admission is $3, while children 12 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available.

Open Mic nights are scheduled the last Saturday of the month from March through October.

For sponsorship or booking information, call 906-284-3585.