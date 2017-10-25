Once Upon a Time to hold book drive

IRON RIVER—Once Upon a Time Bookstore is holding a book drive until Nov. 13 to collect books for the upcoming community connect event at the Windsor Center.

Gently used books can be brought to the bookstore, located at 419 Washington Ave. in Iron River, during regular business hours of 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Books collected during the drive will be given away to those attending the community connect event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14

Once Upon a Time Bookstore is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire literacy in Iron County.

For more information about the book drive, visit the bookstore’s Facebook page.