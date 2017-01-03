New classes at the CF Contemporary Center

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center is offering new classes to the community including guitar lessons, knitting classes and another wax painting class.

“We are excited to continue to offer new classes to the community,” said a spokesperson.

The wax-painting class, which is for ages 12 and up, is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 per person and supplies are included.

The knitting class is broken into two, one for kids and the other for adults. The youth class, for students in sixth grade and up is scheduled for Mondays beginning Feb. 27 from 4-5 p.m. The cost is $20 for the four-week class. The adult class, which also begins Feb. 27, will be held on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for the four week class.

Guitar lessons with instructor Pete Dishaw, which began the week of Jan 9, will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. There are four slots available each day for ages 7 and up. The first lesson is free to discuss gear, style, goals and objectives. For more information, call Pete Dishaw at 715-616-1209 or email guitarlessons906@gmail.com.

The center is also continuing the Pinot at the Paint, which is held at the Paint River Landing at 6 p.m. on March 9, April 13, April 20, May 11 and May 25.

Sign up online to register for classes today. Visit www.cfcontemporarycenter.com and hit the “Sign up Here” tab.

Anyone with questions are asked to email cfcontemporarycenter@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.

