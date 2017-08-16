New activities planned for upcoming Miners Day Picnic

CASPIAN—The Iron County Historical Museum is gearing up for the annual Miners Day Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 2, with new activities planned for this year.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the museum is free, which includes access to many fun and memorable activities.

The Miners Day Picnic commemorates the rich, mining history that embodies the Iron County region, and the people who helped to make mining history great.

“We’re really excited to put on this historic event this year again for our community,” said Museum Director Bernadette Coates. “We’re so pleased to again partner with the Miners State Bank to bring some additional activities to this event.”

New events this year will include children’s activities such as digging for minerals, rock painting, a mining maze and art stations. Attendees can enjoy regional foods for purchase, including a pie social, as well as a wide-ranging set of live music throughout the entire event.

There will also be a miners commemoration ceremony starting at 1 p.m., and historical tours will take place throughout the day.