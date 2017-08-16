Museum’s ‘The Way We Were’ series program finale set for Aug. 17

CASPIAN—The final program in historic story-telling series titled, “The Way We Were” at the Iron County Museum this summer will be offered Thursday, Aug. 17.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. when attendees will be able to enjoy a “Cousin Jack” pasty, salad, cookies and coffee. Attendees will then have an opportunity to view a very special display of underground mining memorabilia, books, and maps.

An admission donation of $7 per person is requested for all the evening’s activities.

This newly researched, composed, written, and presented power-point program by Michelle Blood will start promptly at 7 p.m.

The presentation, sponsored by the museum with support from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs, will share stories of local miners and their families, mining companies, business owners who were involved in iron ore mining, railroads and the multitude of mining locations.

During the mining segment introduction, an old movie film portion that was digitized especially for this project will share a “look” at what it was like to work in an underground iron mine in the 1950s-60s era. There will also be references made to the importance of “diamond drilling” and railroads.

Of special interest will be stories of the numerous mining locations and the people who rented and lived in the houses built by the mining companies. While many of the houses have been torn down or moved through the years, many are still being lived in.

For additional information, call the Iron County Museum at 265-2617.